Huntsville OPP is investigating a break-in at a pharmacy on Huntsville’s Main Street.

Police say an unknown number of suspects broke the pharmacy’s window, entered, and stole “a quantity of cash,” at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Constable Jeff Handsor says the amount stolen is not yet known, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.