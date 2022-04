48-year-old James Gamble has been found dead nearly four months after being reported missing.

That’s according to Bracebridge O-P-P, who says he was found dead in Bluewater, Huron County on April 6.

Gamble was reported missing on January 15 after he left work the previous Friday and had not been seen since.

Police say a post mortem examination has been scheduled in order to determine the cause of death, which is not deemed to be suspicious