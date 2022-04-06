The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Chief is getting a promotion.

Gary Monahan will take over the role from Interim Fire Chief Larry Brassard.

Monahan is a 32-year veteran of the fire department. Most recently he was the fire department’s deputy fire chief, but he has also served as its training officer.

Joining him will be Paul Calleja, who will serve as the deputy fire chief. He leaves his current post as training officer and part-time firefighter with the service. Like Monahan, Calleja is a veteran of the fire department having been a part of it for nearly two decades.

“Both Gary and Paul were awarded the positions of chief and deputy chief after an exhaustive review process which considered several highly qualified people,” Denise Corry, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Huntsville, says. “It was quite evident throughout this process that they were both the natural choices given the breadth of their experience and knowledge in the fire service, and I am confident that they will both be very successful in these roles. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Gary and Paul to their new roles and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to deliver this essential service in the most professional manner within our community.”

The two start in their roles effective immediately.