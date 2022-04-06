The sign of Muskoka Heritage Place (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

An annual Easter egg hunt has come back to Huntsville’s Muskoka Heritage Place (MHP) after a two-year hiatus.

The Nutty Chocolatier’s Community Easter Egg Hunt takes place April 17, starting at noon. Kids 10 and under will be divided by age group to look for the thousands of eggs hidden in the Pioneer Village Green. Those who find golden eggs will win a prize from Nutty Chocolatier.

Jillian Jordan, MHP’s new manager, says the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the event on hold since 2019, and it’s great to bring it back.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the community back on-site and seeing some familiar faces,” says Jordan. “It’s just a wonderful family-friendly, free event for the community of Huntsville and area, and we’re super excited.”

The lineup for the event starts at the wooden gate closest to MHP’s entrance at 88 Brunel Road. Participants are asked to bring their own container to collect the eggs and to wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.

Jordan encourages visitors to keep social distancing in mind and to wear a face mask if it makes them more comfortable.

“In the past, everyone’s done a wonderful job of being mindful of each other,” says Jordan.