Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith (left) was joined by the business owners and families who will be sponsoring parts of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

More organizations have signed up to sponsor parts of the future Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC).

The announcement was done at Salmon Avenue, just a few steps away from where the MLCC will be built. Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith confirmed a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction will happen at the end of April, with Aquicon Construction beginning work on the building in May.

“We’re on target and it will be a very, very busy couple of years at this site,” he said.

Smith added it’s expected the building will officially open in the summer of 2024.

The six new organizations that are sponsoring parts of the MLCC will contribute a total of $2,970,000 over the next 15 to 20 years.

Proline Rentals and Bins will contribute $240,000 over the next two decades in exchange for the naming rights to the multi-sport fieldhouse.

Castle Peak Retirement Residence will spend $50,000 over the next 15 years for the naming rights to the new library’s multi-purpose program room.

NorStar Exteriors will donate $45,000 over the same period to have their name bestowed on the new sports hall of fame.

Muskoka Insurance Brokers Ltd. and Gilbert Larkin LLP will individually put forward $35,000 over the next 15 years for the naming rights for one of the team rooms in the Muskoka Lumber Area.

The Hutchinson Family will provide $15,000 for the naming rights, in memory of Murray D. Locke, to the library’s study group room. They will also pay for a Daisy Reader and a DaVinci Low Visibility Reader.

“We have a vibrant and committed business and philanthropic community in Bracebridge that continues to be incredibly supportive of this project,” stated Mayor Graydon Smith. “Individuals and families can participate in wellness, sport, recreation, learning, personal development and entertainment activities and our local businesses and community supporters understand the importance of the healthy lifestyles residents and visitors will experience when they are able to use our amazing new facility.”

This is the second sponsorship announcement for the MLCC. In September 2021, six businesses signed on to contribute money to the project in exchange for the naming rights to parts of the community centre. It followed Muskoka Lumber signing on for 20 years for the naming rights to the multi-use community centre.

The 126,680 square foot centre will include an arena, a new library, community auditorium, indoor multi-sport fieldhouse, common lobby, outdoor play spaces, trails, and 330 parking spaces. It’s possible a second arena will be built, but town officials say that is dependent on the future growth of the community and will not be built as part of the initial construction of the MLCC.