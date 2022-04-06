The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has seized a large quantity of drugs that was due for the Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.

CSC officials credit the “vigilance of staff” for helping catch the items.

The seized items include 97 grams of tobacco, 80 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, as well as cell phones and accessories.

The CSC has a tip line set up for all federal institutions to be able to receive information about illegal activities that may be happening. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. Anyone that calls will stay anonymous.