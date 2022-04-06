The Ontario government says anyone over 60 as well as First Nation, Metis, and Inuit people and their non-Indigenous household members over 18 can make an appointment starting Thursday through either the provincial booking system or with your health unit.

The government says the extra booster dose will provide an extra layer of protection against COVID variants.

“As we continue to live with COVID-19, we are using every tool available to manage this virus and reduce its impact on our hospitals and health system, including by expanding the use of booster doses,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19 and its variants. Because of our exceptionally high vaccination rates and Ontario’s cautious approach, we currently have one of the lowest hospitalization rates in the country and have performed well throughout this pandemic when compared to other similar-sized provinces and states. I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get boosted as soon as you’re able.”

Fourth doses have been available for vulnerable populations in long-term care and retirement homes and other congregate settings since December 30th.