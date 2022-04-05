The minimum wage will go up to $15.50 an hour in the fall. The last hike was in January when it was boosted to $15 an hour.

That means someone working 40 hours a week would see their annual income rise by over $1,768 and a liquor server $5,512 a year. Students would also see a $0.50 an hour increase from $14.10 to $14.60. The increase is tied to inflation which has spiked in recent months.

“For many Ontarians, wages haven’t kept up with the increasing cost of living, making it harder than ever to make ends meet,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Ontario’s workers are the best anywhere, and they will be at the forefront of building the province. They deserve to have more money in their pockets and the increase we’re announcing today is one more way we are delivering for our workers.”

If the government’s Working for Workers Act 2 is passed, the wage hike would also apply to digital platform workers for active hours worked.