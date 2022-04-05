Muskoka residents now have better access to stroke treatments.

Patients who come to either one of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) hospitals within four to 24 hours of experiencing stroke symptoms can be screened to get endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) therapy.

According to MAHC, EVT therapy involves physically removing a blood clot from someone’s brain using a thin wire, with the help of imaging equipment. Officials say the procedure has “impressive outcomes” and increases the window for treatment to 24 hours.

After being screened in Muskoka, patients can then be transferred to Toronto Stroke Network facilities in the GTA to receive the EVT therapy.

Dr. Khaled Abdel-Razek, MAHC’s Chief of Staff, says this is especially important for the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH), as the Huntsville Hospital is already Muskoka’s designated stroke centre.

“The ability for the SMMH Site to access EVT consultation as a non-tPA hospital within the Central East Stroke Network is a huge step in improving stroke care in the communities we serve, providing better access to the latest stroke treatments,” says Abdel-Razek. “We gratefully recognize all the hard work by our Emergency Dept. and Diagnostic Imaging teams in collaboration with our local EMS paramedics for their outstanding work to improve patient access to care.”

According to officials, MAHC treated an average of 178 strokes each year between 2017 and 2020.

Abdel-Razek says stroke warning signs include blurred or double vision; sudden severe headache, which typically presents alongside other symptoms; numbness, usually on one side of the body; or problems with balance.

“If you experience any of these signs, do not drive to the hospital; always call 9-1-1 and an ambulance will get you to the best hospital for stroke care,” says Abdel-Razek. “Time is brain and lifesaving treatment begins the second you call 9-1-1.”