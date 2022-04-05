The Gravenhurst Fire Department has started a volunteer recruitment drive.

The training will be handled by the department. Fire Chief Jared Cayley says interested applicants must be 18 or older, have a G license, and live near one of the department’s three stations, adding they’re specifically targeting the station at 1622 Barkway Road.

“We’re investing in that station,” Fire Chief Jared Cayley says about it. “We’re committed to building that station.”

Cayley adds they need “two or three” firefighters for the Kilworthy and Harvie stations.

Currently, the department has five full-time staff and 45 volunteers. Cayley says he’s proud of the diversity the station has and hopes to uphold that with the latest batch of recruits. “It’s fantastic when you see all of them working together on a fire scene, we’re all wearing bunker gear, we’re all firefighters,” he says.

Cayley says last year Training Officer Tracy Jocque was able to train 10 new volunteers with no issue, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the only issues were having to be masked and keep up physical distancing requirements. “We still had our mandate of public safety to deliver and I think Gravenhurst fire did it very well,” Cayley says.

“I’m hoping with some of the restrictions lessening, it will hopefully be a little easier this year,” Cayley says.

Cayley adds training new firefighters is hands-on and it’s hard to do any part of the recruitment process virtually, which is what they, and many other departments, have been forced to do over the past two and a half years. Cayley says the biggest thing is helping prospective volunteers understand what they’re getting into. “We’re talking in the hundreds of hours of training,” he explains.

“That’s our biggest problem with recruitment,” Cayley says. “People think ‘oh I want to be a firefighter’ and we try to tell them at every opportunity this is a huge commitment. Then they get halfway through and think ‘this is a huge commitment’ and quit.”

With this recruitment drive, Cayley wants to bring on firefighters that will be with them for “years to come.”

Cayley says the strenuous and often dangerous work is worth it. “There’s nothing more fulfilling,” he adds.