The site plan for a new 111-unit retirement home to be built on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge has been approved by town council.

Econergy Property Group has been given the thumbs up by Bracebridge council. They followed the lead of the town’s Planning and Development Committee and unanimously approved the plan for the 3.1-acre property to be built at 571 Manitoba Street. The rear of the property will back onto Windsong Crescent.

The work on this project dates back to June 2019 when both Bracebridge and District of Muskoka council signed off on allowing a retirement home on the land, so long as there are a maximum of 112 units on the land and it’s four storeys or less.

Councillor Don Smith expressed concern about how trees will be cleared from the property. However, Matt Holmes, Manager of Planning Services, said tree protection must occur as part of the plan put forward by econergy. He added that a property standards officer will be making frequent visits to the property throughout the construction process to ensure they are following the rules.

No timeline for the project’s next steps were given in the report provided to council by Holmes.