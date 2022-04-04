HHS' "Clothing Closet," from which students can take clothing for free (Supplied by Laurie Clarke)

As in-person events return to schools, volunteers at Huntsville High School (HHS) are trying to make sure everyone can take part.

The school will host a clothing drive for formal wear this weekend.

“With grade eight grad coming up, and the prom coming up, we haven’t had one in a couple of years, so everyone is excited here at the high school,” says Laurie Clarke, educational assistant at HHS. “We’re looking for formal wear, men’s and ladies,’ shoes, jewelry, ties, anything that a grad or someone going to prom could use.”

Clarke says donated clothes should be clean, stain-free, and ideally from the last few years to still be relatively “in style.”

People can drop off their items at the school’s cafeteria from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday April 8. On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., students who are graduating from grade eight or attending prom this year can “shop” through the donated goods for free.

Clarke says they’ve had a great turnout in previous years and hopes for the same this year, as it really impacts students who need it.

“There are some students who want to go to prom, but don’t feel that they can afford the really nice gown, or guys who don’t have access to getting a suit,” says Clarke. “It just gives the opportunity [to] those who might not be able to afford it, or can’t get out of town.”

According to Clarke, any clothes that aren’t taken on Saturday will remain at the school’s free “Clothing Closet” for the next few weeks. After that, they’ll be donated to the local Salvation Army.