The hut left on Mary Lake (Supplied by Andrew Chambers, Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry)

Provincial conservation officers are asking for help to find those responsible for leaving an ice hut and garbage on Mary Lake.

Officers found an improvised wooden ice fishing shack on the northeast corner of the lake south of Huntsville, on April 1 after a tip from the public. Officials say the hut has likely been there since the end of February.

According to the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF), people need to remove their ice fishing huts from Zone 15 by March 31. It stretches from Parry Sound to Pembroke and south to Port Severn.

“Generally, ice conditions are deteriorating by that time of year, so it’s important to get them off while it’s safe to do so,” says Tyler Grant, an NDMNRF conservation officer. “We don’t want ice huts entering our bodies of water for various reasons. One being public safety, and the other, the environmental impacts.”

Grant says they were able to safely remove the hut, but are still looking for the people who left it there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NDMNRF at 1-877-847-7667, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.