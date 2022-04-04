Ontarians will be able to bet, online, starting Monday.

iGaming Ontario, the provincially-regulated online gambling portal, is now live, with people being allowed to legally bet on sporting events and participate in online casinos.

Provincial officials say 25 companies have registered to offer their gambling online but not all are expected to begin operations immediately.

Ontario is the first province in the country to launch legal online betting.

The internet gaming sites going live in the legal market as of Monday are:

888casino.ca, 888poker.ca, 888sport.ca

on.Bet365.ca

Casino.on.BetMGM.ca, Poker.on.BetMGM.ca, Sports.on.BetMGM.ca

BetRivers.ca

Sportsbook.Caesars.com

Coolbet.ca

FanDuel.com/Canada

LeoVegas.com

PointsBet.ca

Rivalry.com

RoyalPanda.com

theScore.bet

on.Unibet.ca

“This is a monumental day that establishes Ontario as an international leader in online gaming” said Martha Otton, iGaming Ontario’s Executive Director. “After years of anticipation culminating in historic legislation followed by months of hard work by all stakeholders, we have reached today’s launch of a legal internet gaming market out from under its previous grey market standing.”