The Huntsville Lake of Bays (HLOB) Fire Department battled an early morning fire in Baysville over the weekend.

Crews responded to a fire at the Baysville General Store at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Mike Vadlja, HLOB’s Fire Prevention Officer.

Vadlja says the building’s two occupants were woken up by smoke alarms and smoke, and managed to get out without injuries. “The alarm was the important part,” he says, adding that the fire had started on the main floor.

“Within 20 minutes, we had it under control, and after that it was just time spent putting out hotspots,” says Vadlja. “It had spread up into the second storey and into the roof members, that’s what took the longest.”

Vadlja says the building is being renovated, and sustained about $300,000 worth of damage. The investigation is ongoing.