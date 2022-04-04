The application process is open to Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North’s Bala affordable housing build.

The home is being built at 1016 Elm Street.

Kimberly Woodcock, CEO of habitat, said in March that they expect the two semi-detached, 860 square foot units will be finished by Christmas with people able to move in soon after.

The homes are fully-accessible, according to Woodcock.

“These are well-designed, accessible homes that have curb appeal and fit with the neighbourhood surroundings,” Woodcock says. “But more importantly, the single-floor design is ideal for families that include a member with mobility challenges and allows family members with different needs to live comfortably together.”

An eligibility survey has been posted on habitat’s website. This is the first phase of the application process.

Woodcock says they’re taking a phased approach because they expect “overwhelming interest” in the project. She notes that over half of rental households in Muskoka are spending more than 30-percent of their income on accommodation.

“Becoming a Habitat homeowner is an impactful journey,” Woodcock says. “According to a survey of Habitat homeowners, Habitat for Humanity families are more physically and mentally healthy. They are more involved in their community. Parents achieve better employment outcomes, and children reach higher levels of education. Not only do our 2022 Bala homes ensure a low cost of operating, but we are removing environmental barriers to provide a sense of possibility, freedom, and hope for people currently isolated and limited by inaccessible housing.”

Woodcock also said last month that habitat is still actively looking for donations for the build. At the time, she said they were around $100,000 short of their $216,000 fundraising goal.