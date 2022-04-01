[left to right] The Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary's Dave James, Susan Love, Gail Lawrence kicked off the 50/50 Lottery at 105.5 Moose FM (Photo taken by Brock Cunningham)

The Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary has launched a lottery series to raise money for hospital equipment.

The 50/50 Lottery kicked off Friday morning, with draws on the last workday of each month until the end of the year, starting with April 29. The winner will take home half of the money raised at the time of each draw.

The other half goes towards the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Focus on Imaging campaign, which seeks to raise $5,000,000 for diagnostic imaging equipment at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

“Our hospital is hoping to become a heart and stroke centre for this part of the province, and to do that there’s certain very expensive equipment that needs to be purchased,” says Dave James, Immediate Past President of the Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that once a hospital is built, there’s no more funding from the province. You have to raise the funds yourself for any new equipment that you want.”

James says the fundraiser has been a long time coming, running into roadblocks with provincial lottery regulations.

“We actually had to incorporate the Auxiliary to be allowed this lottery licence. It took three and a half months,” says James. “Needless to say, it was quite a relief this morning to finally get it off the ground, sit back and watch the dollars start to trickle in.”

Tickets are three for $10, 40 for $20, and 100 for $40– they can be bought at the Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary’s website.