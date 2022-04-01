The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says no flooding is predicted in the District of Muskoka.

However, ministry officials are advising caution when around bodies of water and to maintain close supervision of children and pets. “With rain, warmer temperatures and melting snow, banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable,” they say, adding forest access roads could get washed out.

The updated water safety statement is for the District of Muskoka, Parry Sound District and the north-west portion of the County of Haliburton.

The forecasted temperatures are expected to be between +5 and +10 degrees Celsius during the day and between +4 and -5 overnight., which officials say will cause water levels to rise over the next week. Up to 10 millimetres of rain and five centimetres of snow are forecasted as well.