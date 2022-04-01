The Bracebridge OPP is searching for 29-year-old Shawn Doucette.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says he left his home the evening of March 25 and hasn’t returned.

“His family is concerned for his safety,” she says.

Doucette is described as 5’11” with a slim build and short, dark hair, a short beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark grey sweat pants and a white jacket.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.