Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after a drug bust in Sundridge.

Almaguin Highlands OPP executed a search warrant on an Ontario Street home Monday. Police say they seized 518 amphetamine tablets, 96 grams of crystal meth, one gram each of cocaine and fentanyl, seven oxycodone pills, and $4735 in cash.

Constable Louise Maki with the detachment says the combined street value of the drugs is approximately $10,553.

A 26-year-old from Strong Township and 36-year-old from Sundridge are facing four counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime.

They were released from custody pending a May 12 court date.