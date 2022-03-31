The cenotaph at Huntsville's Royal Canadian Legion Branch 232 (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

Around 150 delegates from various Royal Canadian Legion branches will roll into Huntsville this weekend.

From April 1 to 3, Huntsville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 232 will host the annual convention and parade of the Legion’s District E.

The district includes every branch in Muskoka, all the way down to Richmond Hill. Delegates will meet to elect the district’s leadership for the next three years.

Betty Smith, Zone Commander and treasurer for Branch 232, says this is the first parade the branch has held since Remembrance Day in 2019, and the first time it has hosted the convention since 2018.

“I think everybody’s a little nervous, to be honest,” says Smith. “We’re going to be careful, but as far as camaraderie, we’re all looking forward to seeing old friends and new.”

On April 2, Main Street will be closed from West Street South to Brunel Road between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the parade.

Smith says the parade starts at 12:45 with a wreath laying service at the branch’s cenotaph. Accompanied by Cameron of Lochiel Pipes and Drums, it will head along Veterans Way to West Street, up to Main Street, east to Brunel Road, and loop back to Town Hall.

“We’d love to see a great turnout for the parade, or for our cenotaph service, [because] it’s been a long time coming,” says Smith. “It’s nice to show our district that Huntsville stands behind our Legion.”

The convention will also feature dinner and live music from local performers Bill Dickinson and Muskoka Touring Inc., Friday and Saturday evening.

Smith adds they’re still looking for volunteers to help drive people around, serve food, and set things up. Anyone interested can call the branch at 705-789-4641.