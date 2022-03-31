Great Canadian Wilderness’ Muskoka Airport shuttle service is returning, to go along with Porter Airlines’ return to the sky.

The service, by Hammond Transportation, will run on Monday and Friday between June 24 and Sept. 6, 2022. It will only operate in conjunction with Porter Airlines’ flights.

It originally started in 2019, the same time Porter started flying between the Muskoka Airport and Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, but has not run for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Porter to ground all its flights.

“It’s part of the greater project of travelers coming to the region, but more importantly dispersing them throughout the region,” James Murphy, Executive Director of Great Canadian Wilderness, says.

Murphy says the service was “very well received” in 2019. “We can see it being even busier in the 2022 travel season,” he adds.

The $20 per person service will drop people off in five locations: Port Carling, Parry Sound, Almaguin, Algonquin Park, and Port Severn.

Booking is available through Great Canadian Wilderness’ website.