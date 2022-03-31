Bracebridge’s Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney will handle mayoral duties once the provincial election starts.

That’s because Graydon Smith, the town’s mayor since 2010, will be running as the Progressive Conservative candidate for Parry Sound-Muskoka in the upcoming provincial election. He’s running in place of incumbent MPP Norm Miller who is retiring after representing the riding for two decades.

The unpaid leave was granted by the town’s General Committee on March 29.

The election is set for June 2 and the campaign period will begin a minimum of 28 days before, according to town staff.

If elected, Smith will step down as mayor. A new mayor may or may not be appointed by council because of the municipal election in October. If one isn’t appointed, Maloney would continue in his role until the election.

If Smith isn’t successful, he will retain his seat as mayor. Town staff say he will be able to take mayoral duties back from Maloney once the election results are certified.