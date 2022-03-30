Huntsville is raising the maximum number of food trucks on a property to two.

Previously, anything beyond the first “refreshment vehicle” required a bylaw exemption from town council. Now, town staff will have the authority to approve a second vehicle– anything more will still need to go before council.

General Committee voted in favour of the changes after much discussion Wednesday.

Councillor Bob Stone had initially proposed an amendment that would limit the number of food trucks to two per property within 500 metres of the Downtown BIA’s boundaries. Stone, who sits on the BIA’s board, had proposed a similar amendment last April.

The issue at hand was local restaurants which are present year-round facing undue competition during the summer season from food trucks that only operate in the warmer months.

Karin Terziano, Mayor of Huntsville, said applying those restrictions only to the downtown core would not be fair to the rest of the town’s businesses.

“When we start doing the 500 metre radius to protect whatever six restaurants are in the BIA, but we’re not talking about any protections or anything for any other restaurants in town, I think we’re being a bit biased,” said Terziano. “I’d prefer to just do the two [vehicles] per property, cap it at that, and that’s it. You don’t get a third one anywhere, and you don’t have to worry about the 500 metre radius.”

Stone then agreed to change the amendment to get rid of the listed distance.

“I worried that maybe there would be want for a cluster [of refreshment vehicles] someplace else, so I didn’t want to prevent that in my protection of the BIA restaurants,” said Stone. “So I’m happy to go with the mayor’s suggestion that it just be the whole municipality.”

An unintended exemption that allowed several food trucks to operate on the premises of a restaurant has also been removed, with a staff report saying it was “not the intent of the by-law.”

While committee has approved the resolution, the changes still need to be ratified at Regular Council in April.