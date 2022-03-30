Georgian College is joining 17 other colleges province-wide in donating to Ukrainian Humanitarian aid.

The joint $200,000 donation will go to Unicef’s Ukraine emergency fund which bankrolls the organization’s ongoing relief programs in the area.

The programs provide communities with safe water, urgent medical aid and health-care services, child protection and education.

Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, the college’s CEO and President, calls the attack on Ukraine and its citizens an unjust war. Dr. West-Moynes adds “our hearts go out to all those whose lives are being torn apart during these dark and unsettling days,”

She says the college wants to be a source of strength for their Ukrainian students and alumni and that this fund is one small way to make their lives a little easier right now.

Besides the donation, and over the course of the Russian invasion, the college has also been providing support in all shapes to students affected by the attack on Ukraine. That includes extending academic deadlines, offering tutoring and language assistance, providing mental health counseling, and assisting with short-term emergency housing.

The college is also helping affected students financially through tuition payment deferrals for the summer term, access to the Georgian Food Locker to assist with groceries, and an International Emergency Bursary.

The bursary covers expenses for basic living and other unplanned expenses that have occurred at no fault of the student.