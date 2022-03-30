The final stretch of 2021's Ironman Muskoka 70.3 triathlon in Huntsville (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

The final run route for the Ironman triathlon in Huntsville will see just one road closure.

Park Drive, which runs past the Canada Summit Centre and Muskoka Heritage Place, will be fully closed between both of its ends at Brunel Road. Muskoka Heritage Place will be closed for the day, but the Summit Centre will still be accessible by Forbes Hill Drive.

No roads will be closed in the community, which comes after a stretch of Brunel was fully closed for the 2021 event.

According to a staff report, the event-day closure will affect two homes and a private business.

The current route was approved by councillors in October, got the sign-off from the town’s Special Event Advisory Team, and came back to General Committee on Wednesday. Runners will head west from the Canada Summit Centre, bypassing the downtown core by way of Brunel Road, Veterans Way, and Lorne Street.

The Ironman Muskoka 70.3 is set for July 10.