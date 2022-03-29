Two local stretches of highway are getting a speed limit increase.

Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel and Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River will see their speed limits increase to 110 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Officials say the limits are being increased “on a trial basis” and could potentially be reverted.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, pilot projects have shown that highways with 110 km/h speed limits have similar speeds and collision trends to highways that remain at 100 km/h.

Speed limits have also been increased on sections of Highways 401, 402, 404, and 417, permanently.

The changes take effect April 22.