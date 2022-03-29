Gravenhurst High School (GHS) students are once again making ceramic pins but, this time, it’s for a cause nearly 8,000 kilometers away.

Aimée Bulloch’s art students at GHS are making and selling Ukraine flag and sunflower pins, plates, bowls, and mugs with all the money going to the Canadian Red Cross’ relief efforts in Ukraine.

In the past three years, her students have made and sold ceramic poppies ahead of Remembrance Day. That’s how the idea came to be, according to Bulloch. “It was a community member that called me, left a message at work, and gave me this amazing idea,” she explains.

This time, however, it’s not just the students that are involved. Bulloch says in April she plans on hosting an event in Huntsville to allow community members to help make pins. The details haven’t been solidified yet, but she says there would be an entry fee, which would be given to the Red Cross, and everyone that helps would be given one pin for free. “That’s based on the feedback we got from the poppy sales,” she says. Every year they’ve done the Remembrance Day pins, she adds, community members have asked to be involved in some way.

The pins are being sold for $10 at Arts at the Albion on 100 Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst.

“Hopefully we can raise as much as possible,” Bulloch says.

She adds that her students have “upped their responsibility” with the fundraiser this time around. According to Bulloch, some students have taken to social media platforms like TikTok to advertise the fundraiser. Some have even taken the pins to their work to sell. “They’re coming up with all sorts of ideas about how we can branch this off and raise more money,” Bulloch says.

Bulloch adds that what they’re doing isn’t part of the curriculum. “A lot of this happens behind the scenes because they still have curriculum expectations to meet,” she says. That means the students often come in on their lunch breaks to help.

While they’re making the items, Bulloch says they have an open discussion about what’s happening. “There is no formal lesson I do, we just talk about it as we’re making them,” she explains. “The process provokes a lot of discussion between us.”

“Most of them are very well educated with what’s going on,” she adds, pointing out how closely they’ve been following what’s happening through social media.

“They’re quite passionate about it,” Bulloch says. “They understand what’s going on. It’s very current to them. They’re really interested in getting involved.”