An outdoor hydration station is coming to downtown Huntsville.

Town council gave final approval for the purchase and installation of a combination water fountain and bottle filling station Monday, after months of discussion.

The station will be installed in Civic Square, in front of the entrance to Club 55. According to a staff report, the unit is freeze resistant and would not need to be removed during the winter, although it would need to be drained.

The Downtown Huntsville BIA and The Hub have contributed a combined $10,937.22 to purchase the station, down about $5,000 since the last time the matter went before councillors.

Installation costs total $14,591, and will be paid by the town. According to the report, this covers excavation, labour, and materials, among other expenses.

Greg Pilling, Manager of Facility Operations, Sales & Customer Service had said in a previous meeting that the station would be installed as soon as the snow melts, in time for the summer season.