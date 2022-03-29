The Town of Huntsville has rescinded its vaccination policy for employees.

Town council voted unanimously to rescind the policy on Monday, without discussion.

Since October, unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated employees have had to be tested every 48 hours, or daily if they have regular contact with the public.

According to a staff report, it comes on direction from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner, that “vaccination policies and all remaining instructions and directives in all sectors would be removed on March 14, 2022.”

“I assume, and fingers crossed that it doesn’t, that if anything ramped up again we could reinstate it if we needed to,” said Karin Terziano, Mayor of Huntsville. “Let’s hope we’ve seen the end of [the pandemic].”