With the municipal election on the horizon, Gravenhurst’s current council hopes the town’s heritage remains top of mind for the next term of council.

“I want to make sure we’re all fully informed on heritage aspects and what heritage means to our community,” Councilor Sandy Cairns, who put the motion forward, said during council.

Scott Lucas, the town’s Chief Administrative Official, said town staff is already working on the orientation package “as we speak” that will be given to the next council after October’s election.

This is the first recommendation made by the town’s current term of council for the next group of town councilors. Cairns noted that Lucas has previously asked council to provide recommendations on what they think should be included in the next term of council’s orientation package.

Mayor Paul Kelly added that there will likely be more recommendations coming.

So far, no one has declared their intention to run for a position on Gravenhurst council.