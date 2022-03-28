Ontario’s new childcare deal comes with special consideration for Early Childhood Educators (ECE).

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the ten-dollar-a-day childcare deal includes a wage grid to support ECE’s and to create more jobs, especially in non-profit childcare centres.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said getting more ECE’s and paying them well is absolutely critical to high-quality childcare in Ontario.

Ford says “to be frank, they deserve more money and we’re going to work on that.”

Ford was asked about reports that the ECE’s minimum wage will be set at $18 an hour, which is seven dollars less than what industry organizations have been calling for.

He said nothing is carved in stone, adding “We see inflation happening, people need more money to survive, put food on the table, to pay their rent. This also gives an opportunity for more people to get in the workforce. We’re short 338,000 people to fill the existing jobs that are there.”

Ford says his government will work collaboratively with the stakeholders to reach a better wage.

***With files from Mo Fahim