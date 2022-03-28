Two adults and one youth are facing drugs and weapons charges after they were pulled over on Highway 11, north of Campbell Road in the Township of Severn.

On Sunday, provincial Constable Gilles Dorion says officers noticed the vehicle swerving back and forth and after pulling them over, says they were “given cause” to enter into a drug investigation.

All occupants were arrested and a search allegedly found cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, cannabis and methamphetamine as well as cash and a knife.

A 22-year-old and 21-year-old from Toronto, have been charged with: nine charges relating to the possession and distribution of the seized drugs.

The young offender, who was not identified, has been charged with 10 charges in relation to the possession and distribution of the drugs along with four charges for carrying a concealed weapon.

The three suspects have been held pending their bail hearings.