[left to right] Vickie Kaminski, Norm Miller, and Cameron Renwick at the Huntsville Hospital's Boardroom (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

The province is giving Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) just over $2,000,000 to make up for revenue lost because of COVID-19.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller made the announcement at the Huntsville Hospital boardroom on Friday, alongside MAHC’s interim President and CEO Vickie Kaminski and Board Chair Cameron Renwick.

“We are so lucky to have excellent Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare facilities in Huntsville and Bracebridge working to keep us safe and healthy,” said Miller. “This funding will ensure that Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare can continue to provide high-quality care that the people of Parry Sound and Muskoka need and deserve.”

Kaminski then took the podium to thank Miller and the provincial government.

“Hospitals have been among some of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, not just from the changes in practice that we had to make, but also from our lost revenues,” said Kaminski. “This two million is very, very much appreciated, and I thank you, Mr. Miller, for all of your efforts, and your government for recognizing this.”

According to Kaminski, it helps make up for losses from waiving parking fees, a lack of travellers to the area, and hosting patients in private rooms for safety reasons without charge.

“We truly appreciate and want to recognize this,” said Renwick. “There has been an awful lot of hard work over the last couple of years from many, many people, and medium-sized hospitals have had a tough go. This is really going to help us.”

The money is part of $572.3-million Ontario is reimbursing to hospitals across the province.