Despite some potentially nasty weather expected to hit the region, the Ministry of Nothern Development, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) isn’t anticipating any flooding issues.

However, with six millimetres of rain and 16 centimetres of snow forecasted over the next week in Parry Sound and Muskoka, residents are advised to be cautious.

An updated water safety statement covers the District of Muskoka, Parry Sound District, and the northwest portion of the County of Haliburton.

The update comes as the region is seeing mild temperatures and rising water levels in bodies of water. The daytime temperature over the next week is forecasted to range between 4°C and -8°C, with it ranging between -2°C and -15°C at night.

Officials with the NDMNRF advise residents to stay away from bodies of water and keep a closer eye on children and pets. It’s also recommended that caution is used if you need to use forest access roads.

While they are urging caution, officials say the water levels in the lakes they keep an eye on are not above their seasonal averages. The current snowpack is also measured as being average for this time of year.