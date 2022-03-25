Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an officer who used an anti-riot weapon enfield (ARWEN) in Severn Bridge.

The SIU says just after midnight on March 24, officers attempted to arrest a 30-year-old at his home as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The suspect refused to leave his home when told to by police. After entering his home, the man was found armed with a knife. One officer shot with an ARWEN and the suspect dropped the knife and went into “medical distress,” according to the SIU. Narcan was administered to the man and he was arrested.

He was released from hospital yesterday.

An investigation is underway.

The SIU is involved whenever a firearm is discharged by police.