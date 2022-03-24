Huntsville is updating the detours around the Diggin’ Downtown construction.

Lorne Street is now open to two-way traffic from Main Street to Minerva Street, although it remains southbound only from Caroline Street to Main. The one-way on West Street has reopened to two-way traffic. Caroline continues to be westbound-only from Centre to Lorne.

Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s new Director of Operations and Protective Services, says after some time with the initial detours, it became clear that some parts needed to change.

“The detour route was seen to interfere with the flow of traffic and actually reduce the safety overall of traffic flow through the downtown,” says Uukkivi. “So the contractor has made a decision managing the construction site.”

The intersections of Main and West, and Centre and Caroline, have been converted to all-way stops. Main continues to be closed from Lorne to West.

Overnight work at Main and Centre, approved by council last week, continues. Uukkivi says they don’t expect any notable delays to the project.

“It’s going very well, barring any significant weather events,” says Uukkivi. “When water does run down into the dig, work has to be suspended for the day. But the contractor is working day and night right now to stay on time and on budget.”

Uukkivi says work on the intersection will finish by the end of April, after which they’ll move onto the stretch of Main Street from Centre to Lorne.