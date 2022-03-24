The OPP is asking people to stay away from Bracebridge’s Power Point Road as they search for a missing man.

Police say they received a tip from the public about a vehicle matching that of 57-year-old Mark Nevins, who was last seen in Huntsville on March 21.

Responding officers confirmed it was the same vehicle, and are continuing to search for Nevins around the river and hydro dam. The OPP Canine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are on site.

Police say more details will be released as they become available.