The Bracebridge OPP has confirmed the body of the missing person found yesterday in the area of Power Point Road in Bracebridge is 57-year-old Mark Nevins.

His body was found shortly after 4 PM Thursday.

The OPP were tipped off to his possible whereabouts when a member of the public called them saying they spotted his car. “Officers did not find anyone with the vehicle and immediately commenced a search of the area around the hydro dam and river with the assistance of the OPP canine unit,” Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says.

The investigation continues.