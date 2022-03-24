Two suspects have been arrested, but a third is on the loose, after Bracebridge OPP caught them allegedly breaking into vehicles near Tamarack Trail.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the break-ins happened just after 5 AM Thursday. She says a member of public spotted the trio and reported it to police.

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested when officers arrived, but the third involved fled on foot.

Bigley asks anyone who may have had their car broken into to report it to police. Some of what was stolen has been recovered.