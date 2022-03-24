Potholes are a sure sign spring is coming, and the Town of Gravenhurst is reaching out to residents for help in fixing the town’s bumpy roads.

Town officials explain the transition from winter to spring causes fluctuating temperatures, mixed precipitations and melting conditions which, in turn, cause potholes.

The Gravenhurst Report It website has been set up to help town staff find and fill in potholes.

“Reporting potholes ensures that public works crews are aware of all areas of potential driving hazards and can make necessary repairs to safeguard town and district roads for drivers and vehicles alike,” officials say. “All reported potholes are included in a maintenance list for repairs, with crews aiming to fix potholes promptly, pending weather and other factors. When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired, they are triaged based on size, and prioritized by primary roadways first.”

The town has around $200,000 budgeted for pothole management this year. They maintain about 530 kilometres of road.

With patching work ongoing, town officials ask for patience and caution when driving through areas where crews are at work.