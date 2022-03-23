Provincial leaders debate to be held in North Bay

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is hosting a debate in North Bay on Tuesday, May 10.

FONOM confirmed on Tuesday that Premier Doug Ford, NDP leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Steven Del Duca, and the Green’s Mike Schreiner will take part in the event during their annual conference.

“Many of 154 communities in the North have a small population and the debate provides a platform for our voices to be heard,” says Danny Whalen, FONOM President. “We are pleased that the municipal organizations in northern Ontario will hear directly from the provincial party leaders during the spring campaign.”

The debate goes at 1:15 pm on May 10 at the Capitol Centre, while the provincial election is slated to be held in June.

With files from Richard Coffin