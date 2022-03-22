Scott Aitchison, MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, says the Liberals and NDP’s partnership will bring “consequences.”

“Higher taxes, higher inflation, higher prices, and no plan to pay for it,” the Conservative Party leadership candidate says in a statement posted on social media. “Now more than ever, our Conservative Party must present a strong governing alternative to the status quo.”

The supply and confidence agreement between the Liberals and NDP goes into effect immediately. It guarantees that NDP will vote with the minority Liberals on future confidence votes and budgets. In return, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to advance on the NDP’s goal for national pharma and dental care.

“Currently facing all-time high gas prices, out-of-control inflation and a housing market many can’t even dream of entering, Canadians are desperate for action that makes their lives more affordable,” Aitchison continues.

“The federal government already failed to live up to its commitments to fully fund out struggling healthcare system and now Justin Trudeau and (NDP leader) Jagmeet Singh want to force even more spending obligations onto the provinces,” his statement reads.

He finishes by saying, “our country is counting on a strong and united Conservative Party to get results in Ottawa.”