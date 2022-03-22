Thanks to a polite nudge from the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North is now closer to its affordable housing build in Bala.

The JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Spa and Resort has donated $60,000 worth of furniture and home decor.

The connection was made thanks to Norah Foundation, Executive Director of the chamber. Didier Dolivet, the General Manager of the marriott, got in touch with her looking for ideas on where to donate the “gently used” furniture.

The items will be sold in habitat’s ReStores. “Our ReStores are social enterprises with which we cover the cost of our administration so our donors’ dollars go directly to the frontline,” says Kimberly Woodcock, CEO of habitat. “Any profit that we have remaining after we pay for administration also goes to support the build projects.”

“We hope they bring joy to many homes and families across Muskoka,” Dolivet says of the 28 truckloads worth of furniture. “2022 is a year of hope and new beginnings for many, this is a small gesture of kindness that we want to share with our community.”

Woodcock says it’s a needed boost as they close in on the start date for the construction of their Bala build. “The real estate and construction prices, as everyone knows, have just skyrocketed,” she explains.

Habitat is currently about $100,000 short of its fundraising goal of $216,000. Anyone interested in donating, she says, can do so through their website or reach out directly to habitat by calling them at 705-646-0106.

“The build is perfectly on track,” Woodcock says. The plan is for construction to start by the end of May or early June at their selected location at 1016 Elm St. in Bala. Woodcock expects construction to be done by the end of the year with families moving in this winter.

In April 2021, habitat signed a $155,300 funding agreement with the District of Muskoka. The forgivable loan allows the two homes to be rented at a rate 20-percent below the average market rent in Muskoka for the next two decades.