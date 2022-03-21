Police say 43-year-old Justin Coombs broke into a hydro transformer plant on Industrial Drive in Orillia and was electrocuted.

Acting Sergeant Teri-Ann Pencarinha says officers were called to the scene on Saturday, March 19 just before 2:30 AM. They, along with Orillia Fire and Emergency Services, found the man without vital signs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation, she says, revealed the man broke into the compound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.