The District of Muskoka is calling for the review of criteria for a prestigious federal honour.

The Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal (EMS/ESM) is issued by the Governor General’s office to paramedics who have completed at least 20 years of “exemplary service,” with additional honours granted for each additional 10 years.

Under the current criteria, part-time staff can only be credited for up to six months in a year, no matter how much time they actually put in. Jeff McWilliam, Muskoka’s Chief of Paramedic Services and Emergency Management, says that’s something they’re trying to change.

According to McWilliam, it’s not uncommon for part-time staff to put in almost as many hours as their full-time counterparts. He says Muskoka’s part-time paramedics average about a 0.69 FTE (Full-Time Equivalent), or 69 per cent of what a full-time employee would.

“They’re working about 70 per cent of what a full-time [employee] would work in Muskoka, so to have them credited for just half instead of the 0.7 just didn’t seem right for us,” says McWilliam. “We felt strongly that we needed to advocate for them to look at this, and contemplate maybe a different way to consider the actual hours worked.”

That 69 per cent does not tell the full story, McWilliam says. He says many paramedics work full-time hours, which they achieve working part-time in multiple communities.

“Some folks work in different services. For example, somebody could work Simcoe part-time, and work Muskoka part-time,” says McWilliam. “They can only offer us so much availability because they’re splitting their time between, whereas others work solely in Muskoka and their availability is very open.”

In January, McWilliams requested a review of how hours are credited in a letter to the chair of the award’s National Advisory Committee (NAC). He says the organization responded to his email saying it “continues to advocate to better recognize the part-time service of nominees.”

According to McWilliam, the effort was spearheaded by a long-time paramedic, who retired last year after 50 years of service.

In February, the district’s Health Services Committee approved sending another letter to the NAC and Governor General’s office, this time from District Chair John Klinck.

McWilliam says he hopes to hear back on the topic, as it is a matter of getting exemplary people the recognition they deserve.