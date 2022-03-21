The Town of Bracebridge has launched a new website ahead of October’s municipal election.

Town staff boast the website, BracebridgeVotes.ca, is an “interactive experience for individuals to learn about how to add or update voter information.”

The website also has details on what ward you live in, information on who is running and, on election day, will be kept up-to-date with the results.

“The Town of Bracebridge is happy to offer a redesigned website for the upcoming municipal election that is interactive and accessible for voters and candidates,” said Lori McDonald, Director of Corporate Services and Clerk for the town, adding that more content will be added in the lead up to election day.