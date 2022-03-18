A Watershed Conditions Statement for water safety is in effect for the region until Friday, March 25.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (MNDMNRF) says with more rain and warmer temperatures expected this week residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions.

The statement extends to Muskoka, Parry Sound District, and a north-west portion in the County of Haliburton. Officials say the warm weather, limited rain and melting snow will create a runoff that will cause lake levels and river flows to start to rise over the next few weeks but flooding is not anticipated at this time.

The MNDMNRF says up to 20 mm of rain and five cm of snow is forecasted over the next seven days across the Parry Sound and Muskoka area with daytime highs between 6°C and 3°C and nighttime lows of 2 and -8 in the more southern portions of the area.

The ministry says right now levels in most lakes are within their seasonal operating range for this time of year. The snowpack however is above average, ranging from eight percent more in Muskoka to 23 percent in Magnetawan.

Officials say residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets, especially with ice conditions worsening.