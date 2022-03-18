Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller (front, right) was joined at The Pines in Bracebridge by (from right to left) Chair of the District of Muskoka's Health Services Committee Steven Clement, Fairvern Board Chair Dana Murdy, District of Muskoka CAO Julie Stevens, and The Pines' Director of Care Jennifer Ridgly (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

The province is investing $6,061,368 into six long-term care homes in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

The funding will be used to increase and maintain staffing levels. The six homes getting funding are:

$1,691,952 to Muskoka Landing in Huntsville

$1,691,952 to Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst

$1,395,420 to The Pines in Bracebridge.

$880,860 Belvedere Heights in Parry Sound

$784,932 to Lakeland Long-Term Care in Parry Sound

$488,388 to Fairvern Nursing Home in Huntsville

Miller says this investment, on top of what is already committed by the province to other long-term care homes, boosts the daily average of direct care residents receive to three hours and 15 minutes. The goal, he says, is to raise that number to four hours per day by 2024/25.

“Our seniors deserve the highest quality of care possible,” Steven Clement, chair of the District of Muskoka’s Health Services Committee, says.

During the funding announcement at The Pines Friday afternoon, he shared a message he received from someone who heard about the funding boost. “Remember, long-term care touches us all,” the email to Clement said. “Whether we have someone we love relying on it, and truly entire families rely on it and trust it, or if we wonder if someday we’ll need it. As a community and society and we want to elevate the standards of care and capacity.”