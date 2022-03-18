Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has named Cheryl Harrison as its new president and CEO.

She’ll take over from interim leader Vickie Kaminski, who has filled the role since December, on May 30.

Harrison is a Registered Nurse, with a Masters of Health Science in Health Administration, and has earned the Certified Health Executive designation.

She boasts 30 years of experience as a senior executive, and has served at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in various roles since 2008, most recently as Executive Vice-President of Patient Programs & People Strategy.

“The last two years of the pandemic has tremendously impacted health care services and I am looking forward to working with MAHC and the community to recover, revitalize and recalibrate,” says Harrison in a statement.